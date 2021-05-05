Earnings Outlook For Misonix

On Thursday, May 06, Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Misonix reporting a loss of $0.26 per share on revenue of $18.04 million. Misonix EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.34. Revenue was $17.90 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 23.53% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 0.77% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.30 -0.30 -0.48 -0.32 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.29 -0.50 -0.34 Revenue Estimate 17.15 M 17.34 M 9.51 M 18.58 M Revenue Actual 18.26 M 17.73 M 13.71 M 17.90 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 64.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Misonix is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.