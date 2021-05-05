Puma Biotechnology's Earnings Outlook

On Thursday, May 06, Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Puma Biotechnology analysts model for earnings of $0.09 per share on sales of $71.47 million. In the same quarter last year, Puma Biotechnology reported EPS of $0.43 on revenue of $51.20 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 120.93%. Sales would be up 39.59% from the year-ago period. Puma Biotechnology's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.39 -0.30 -0.73 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.60 0.35 -0.43 Revenue Estimate 52.79 M 53.05 M 58.21 M 47.06 M Revenue Actual 52.60 M 50.80 M 70.60 M 51.20 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Puma Biotechnology were trading at $9.81 as of May 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Puma Biotechnology is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.