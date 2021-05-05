Bruker: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 214.29% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $554,700,000 up by 30.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $513,060,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.82 and $1.87.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,266,000,000 and $2,306,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.bruker.com%2F&eventid=3080131&sessionid=1&key=80D5A72457FEED4C1D230A2E05F9494B®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $70.62

52-week low: $35.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.61%

Company Overview

Bruker Corp manufactures scientific instruments and diagnostic tests for customers in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. It operates in four operating segments, Bruker BioSpin Group, Bruker CALID Group, Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Nano Segment and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies ( BEST). The Bruker BioSpin Group and Bruker CALID Group segments are aggregated into BSI Life Science Segment which is a majority revenue generating segment. The largest proportion of Bruker's revenue comes from Europe, though the firm also has a significant presence in the United States and Asia.