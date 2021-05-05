Recap: NOW Q1 Earnings

Shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 42.86% over the past year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $361,000,000 decreased by 40.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $335,020,000.

Guidance

NOW hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.servicenow.com%2F&eventid=3079908&sessionid=1&key=98C398329F784744CCE4E95CB0BFA353®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $11.98

52-week low: $4.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.99%

Company Overview

NOW Incorp is an independent global distributor of oil and gas equipment and services. The company operates through three geographical segments namely the United States, Canada, and International. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from International market. Global product and service offerings include maintenance, repair and operating supplies, pipes, valves, safety supplies, and other parts to support customers. NOW's products attract customers from upstream drilling and completion, exploration and production, and midstream infrastructure development to downstream refining.