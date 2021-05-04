Recap: Viavi Solutions Q3 Earnings

Shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 28.57% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $303,400,000 up by 18.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $290,520,000.

Guidance

Q4 EPS expected between $0.18 and $0.20.

Q4 revenue expected between $290,000,000 and $310,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.viavisolutions.com%2F&eventid=3081406&sessionid=1&key=817E076D2AB19B19598DCC41E105C25A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $17.13

Company's 52-week low was at $10.44

Price action over last quarter: down 1.24%

Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc. is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military and avionics customers. The company also offers high-performance thin-film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, 3D sensing, electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. It operates in three segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement and Optical Security and Performance Products.