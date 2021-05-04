 Skip to main content

Tuesday's Market Minute: Oil At 7-Week Highs
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
May 04, 2021 10:17am   Comments
As more U.S. states are easing pandemic-related lockdowns and some European countries are welcoming fully-vaccinated international travelers, the demand for crude oil is returning. On Tuesday morning, the futures contracts rose to seven-week highs above $65 and are encroaching on the yearly highs of $66.31 made on March 5th. This is up from yearly lows of $22 made last May in which restricted travel, closed offices, restaurants and retail stores kept many Americans out of cars and airplanes. An obvious benefactor of rising oil prices are the large energy companies.

On Friday, both Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) reported first-quarter results that showed improving upstream earnings thanks to the rise in crude oil prices. Both companies’ executives expressed faith in the trend continuing, however, lingering cases of COVID-19 abroad have impeded the sector from seeing continual gains in the charts. One region of concern is India. The nation had almost 20.3 million COVID cases on Tuesday, according to health ministry data, making it the second country in the world to pass 20 million. On Monday, many stocks related to travel and retail saw gains as investors bet on that growing optimism: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) rose more than one percent each, Gap (NYSE: GPS) gained seven percent, and Macy’s (NYSE: M) jumped by eight.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

