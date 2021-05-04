Preview: Redfin's Earnings

On Wednesday, May 05, Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Redfin analysts modeled for a loss of $0.34 per share on sales of $253.27 million. In the same quarter last year, Redfin reported a loss per share of $0.64 on revenue of $191.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 46.88%. Sales would be up 32.61% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.25 -0.24 -0.75 EPS Actual 0.11 0.30 -0.08 -0.64 Revenue Estimate 233.52 M 226.95 M 184.94 M 180.94 M Revenue Actual 244.52 M 236.92 M 213.66 M 191.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Redfin were trading at $69.24 as of May 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 209.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Redfin is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.