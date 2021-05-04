Earnings Outlook for Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 05. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Colony Credit Real Estate management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.14 on revenue of $78.90 million. Colony Credit Real Estate earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.35 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $89.78 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 60.0% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 12.12% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.16 0.18 0.29 EPS Actual 0.20 0.18 0.26 0.35 Revenue Estimate 78.10 M 71.80 M 79.20 M 136.50 M Revenue Actual 62.18 M 66.93 M 60.30 M 89.78 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Colony Credit Real Estate are up 102.8%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Colony Credit Real Estate is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.