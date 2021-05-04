 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Shares Of Plug Power And FuelCell Energy Are Trading Lower Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 10:01am   Comments
Share:

Shares of fuel cell companies Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) are trading lower in sympathy with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), which dipped after reporting worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Plug Power Inc. provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. 

At the time of publication, Plug Power shares were trading 8.37% lower at $24.40 per share. The stock has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

FuelCell Energy shares were trading 7.43% lower at $8.42. The stock has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCEL + PLUG)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
What's Up With Plug Power And FuelCell Today?
Thinking About Buying Stock In Luminar Technologies Or Plug Power?
3 Bullish EV Suppliers Going Into The Week
Options Traders Think Plug Power Is Charged Up For A Move
Where Plug Power Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com