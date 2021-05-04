Why Shares Of Plug Power And FuelCell Energy Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of fuel cell companies Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) are trading lower in sympathy with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), which dipped after reporting worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Plug Power Inc. provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation.

At the time of publication, Plug Power shares were trading 8.37% lower at $24.40 per share. The stock has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

FuelCell Energy shares were trading 7.43% lower at $8.42. The stock has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44.