Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 8:15am   Comments
Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 75.00% over the past year to $0.13, which missed the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $177,633,000 decreased by 18.40% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $186,400,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zz2aserg

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.28

Company's 52-week low was at $7.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.15%

Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp is a provider of dredging services in the United States. Dredging involves the enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock. Its projects portfolio includes Coastal Restoration, Coastal Protection, Ports and Harbors, International, and Inland Dredging.

 

