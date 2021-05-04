Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 75.00% over the past year to $0.13, which missed the estimate of $0.21.
Revenue of $177,633,000 decreased by 18.40% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $186,400,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 04, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zz2aserg
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $16.28
Company's 52-week low was at $7.75
Price action over last quarter: Up 10.15%
Company Profile
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp is a provider of dredging services in the United States. Dredging involves the enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock. Its projects portfolio includes Coastal Restoration, Coastal Protection, Ports and Harbors, International, and Inland Dredging.
