Vulcan Materials: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 46.81% over the past year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.45.
Revenue of $1,068,000,000 higher by 1.81% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,020,000,000.
Outlook
Vulcan Materials raised FY21 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $1.38 billion-$1.46 billion.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 04, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://ir.vulcanmaterials.com/investor-relations/news-releases/default.aspx
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $182.55
Company's 52-week low was at $88.60
Price action over last quarter: Up 11.00%
Company Profile
Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Texas, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama. In 2020, Vulcan sold 208 million tons of aggregates, 12 million tons of asphalt mix, and 3 million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the company had more than 16 billion tons of aggregates reserves.
