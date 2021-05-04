Vulcan Materials: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 46.81% over the past year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $1,068,000,000 higher by 1.81% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,020,000,000.

Outlook

Vulcan Materials raised FY21 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $1.38 billion-$1.46 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.vulcanmaterials.com/investor-relations/news-releases/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $182.55

Company's 52-week low was at $88.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.00%

Company Profile

Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Texas, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama. In 2020, Vulcan sold 208 million tons of aggregates, 12 million tons of asphalt mix, and 3 million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the company had more than 16 billion tons of aggregates reserves.