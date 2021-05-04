 Skip to main content

Lantheus Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:26am   Comments
Shares of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 86.11% over the past year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $92,509,000 up by 1.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $87,240,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vixay5sc

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $24.20

Company's 52-week low was at $10.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.77%

Company Description

Lantheus Holdings Inc caters to the United States healthcare sector with the development of diagnostic products. Its imaging products and agents assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its agents are typically non-radioactive compounds that are used in diagnostic procedures, such as cardiac ultrasounds, or echocardiograms, x-ray imaging used by physicians to progress the clarity of the diagnostic image. The company's portfolio of imaging products includes medical radiopharmaceuticals such as DEFINITY, TechneLite, Xenon Xe 133 Gas, Cardiolite, and Neurolite. Its revenue is generated from the sales of diagnostic imaging agents to wholesalers, distributors radiopharmacy and directly to hospitals and clinics predominantly in the United States.

 

