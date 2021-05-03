Recap: L.B. Foster Q1 Earnings

Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) fell 3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 33.33% over the past year to ($0.12), which missed the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $116,080,000 decreased by 9.86% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $118,600,000.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $19.47

52-week low: $9.29

Price action over last quarter: down 6.09%

Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co is a US-based firm engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of products and services, especially for the rail, construction, energy and utility industry. The company operates its business through two segments: Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. Its principal business activity involves providing new and used rail, trackwork, and accessories, producing concrete railroad ties, insulated rail joints, power rail, track fasteners, coverboards, and sales of sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile, and other piling products for foundation and earth retention requirements. It generates the majority of its revenues from the Rail Products and Services segment.