Recap: Woodward Q2 Earnings

Shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 35.40% over the past year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $581,321,000 decreased by 19.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $572,330,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.woodward.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $127.91

Company's 52-week low was at $50.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.55%

Company Description

Woodward Inc creates energy control and optimization solutions. The systems and solutions can help evaluate the performance, efficiencies, and emissions of its customers' products. Specifically, the control and optimization solutions are for aerospace, energy, and other industrial markets. Fluid and electrical energy, motions, or other outputs may be monitored or improved with the company's products. Also, Woodward provides aftermarket repair and replacements to enhance support. A majority of sales derive from the United States, but facilities in different regions of the world help assemble and promote its products through various locations.