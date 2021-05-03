PreMarket Prep: The Bulls Take Back Control Of Tesla

The bulls have retaken control of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock, co-host Dennis Dick said Monday on Benzinga's YouTube show "PreMarket Prep."

The bears were in control of Tesla recently until the stock went against the action in growth names on Friday, Dick said.

Tesla rallied while growth names sold off on Friday.

After seeing the bulls take back control of the stock, Dick said he would buy Tesla on pullbacks for a trade.

Tesla Earnings: Tesla reported first-quarter financial results on April 26. The company reported earnings of 93 cents beating the estimate of 79 cents, and revenue of $10.39 billion beating the estimate of $10.29 billion.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has traded as high as $900.40 and as low as $136.60 over a 52-week period.

The stock lost 3.46% Monday, closing at $684.90.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.