5 Stocks To Watch For May 3, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion before the opening bell. Estee Lauder shares fell 0.8% to close at $313.80 on Friday.

(NYSE: WMB) to have earned $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Williams shares fell 0.9% to close at $24.36 on Friday. DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share, up from $0.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. Its total sales fell 45.3% to $40.2 million, while sales from e-commerce and wholesale channels jumped by 95.9% during the quarter. DavidsTea shares climbed 7.2% to $3.59 in the pre-market trading session.

