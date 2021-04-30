Earnings Preview for Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, May 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates's EPS to be near $0.86 on sales of $439.60 million. In the same quarter last year, Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $0.96 on revenue of $429.41 million.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be down 10.42%. Revenue would be have grown 2.37% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.87 1.05 0.78 0.80 EPS Actual 0.92 1.19 0.80 0.96 Revenue Estimate 432.71 M 448.86 M 413.01 M 409.76 M Revenue Actual 422.36 M 451.80 M 410.54 M 429.41 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates were trading at $164.14 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Jack Henry & Associates is scheduled to hold the call at 08:45:00 ET and can be accessed here.