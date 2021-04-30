 Skip to main content

AbbVie Beats Q1 Earnings On Strong Humira Sales, Raises Full-Year Profit Forecast

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 9:17am   Comments
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) beat Wall Street consensus for first-quarter revenue & earnings and raised its full-year profit forecast, helped by demand for its rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, and newer treatments such as psoriasis treatment Skyrizi.
  • It reported an adjusted EPS of $2.95, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.83
  • Sales of $13.01 billion also surpassed the analyst consensus estimate of $12.76 billion and increased 50% over sales of $8.62 billion in the same period last year.
  • Consolidated Humira sales rose 3.5% to $4.87 billion. However, they fell 8.3% in markets outside the U.S. due to increasing biosimilar competition.
  • AbbVie is banking on newer treatments such as Skyrizi and rheumatoid arthritis drug Rinvoq.
  • Sales of Skyrizi surged about 91% to $574 million, while Rinvoq almost doubled to $303 million.
  • Sales of Botox, which AbbVie gained through its $63 billion deal for Allergan, rose 44.7% to $447 million as a treatment for wrinkles and other cosmetic uses. The drug generated sales of $532 million as a therapeutic treatment.
  • Sales of the anti-wrinkle injection had been hit last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as people avoided non-urgent medical procedures.
  • Guidance: AbbVie raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to between $12.37 and $12.57 per share, from its prior estimate of $12.32 to $12.52. Analysts anticipated an adjusted EPS of $12.45.
  • It forecasts GAAP diluted EPS guidance of $7.27 to $7.47 versus prior guidance of $6.69 to $6.89.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are trading 1.7% higher at $112.78 in the premarket trading on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

