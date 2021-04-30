 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Weyerhaeuser Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) moved higher by 5.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 405.56% over the past year to $0.91, which were in line with the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $2,506,000,000 higher by 45.02% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,520,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Weyerhaeuser hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/165/40645

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $40.56

Company's 52-week low was at $16.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.90%

Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser ranks among the world's largest forest product companies. Following the 2016 sale of its pulp business to International Paper, Weyerhaeuser operates three business segments: timberlands, wood products, and real estate. Weyerhaeuser is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities. Earnings from its wood products segment are subject to federal income tax. Weyerhaeuser acquired fellow timber REIT Plum Creek in 2016.

 

Related Articles (WY)

Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2021
Weyerhaeuser Earnings Preview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 26, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Amazon, Coinbase, Disney, Johnson & Johnson And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com