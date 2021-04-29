Recap: Rogers Q1 Earnings

Shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 108.70% year over year to $1.92, which beat the estimate of $1.79.

Revenue of $229,265,000 up by 15.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $220,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Rogers Corp Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $1.80-$1.95 vs $1.80 Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://rogerscorp.com/investors/quarterly-results

Technicals

52-week high: $206.13

Company's 52-week low was at $92.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.88%

Company Description

Rogers Corporation designs develop and manufacture engineered materials and components for sale to original equipment manufacturers and component suppliers. The firm operates in three business segments: advanced connectivity solutions, which manufactures circuit materials for applications in communications infrastructure, automotive, and consumer electronics markets; elastomeric material solutions, which provide cushioning, sealing, and impact protection in automotive, transportation, and construction applications; and power electronics solutions, which sells ceramic substrate materials for power module applications. The firm generates revenue primarily in the United States, China, and Germany, but has a presence around the world.