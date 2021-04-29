 Skip to main content

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 4:17pm   Comments
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.41% over the past year to $2.98, which beat the estimate of $2.69.

Revenue of $1,724,000,000 rose by 13.80% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,660,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Vertex Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451777&tp_key=70be10c00f

Price Action

52-week high: $306.08

Company's 52-week low was at $202.56

Price action over last quarter: down 2.52%

Company Description

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. The company's pipeline also includes genetic therapies like CTX001 for beta-thalassemia and sickle-cell disease as well as small-molecule medicines targeting diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney disease. In addition, Vertex is focusing on developing therapies for pain, type 1 diabetes, inflammatory diseases, influenza, and other rare diseases.

 

