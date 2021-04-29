 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon: 'To Split Or Not To Split: That Is The Question' Says 'PreMarket Prep' Co-Host
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 29, 2021 2:47pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon: 'To Split Or Not To Split: That Is The Question' Says 'PreMarket Prep' Co-Host

A potential Amazon.com, Inc. stock split (NASDAQ: AMZN) was the topic of discussion Thursday on Benzinga's YouTube show, "PreMarket Prep."

"To split or not to split: that is the question," co-host Dennis Dick said.

Amazon is at a point where the earnings aren't going to matter, he said adding that split news, or lack thereof, is what is going to move the stock. 

If the company announces a split, the stock is going to rip higher, Dick said.

If Amazon doesn't announce a split, he thinks the stock will go lower, even if the company reports solid earnings numbers. 

A stock split could benefit the stock because of a potential Dow Jones Industrial Average inclusion, Dick said, although he doesn't think the e-commerce giant will announce a split when the company reports earnings later today.

Related Link: Could An Amazon Split Foreshadow Dow Jones Industrial Inclusion?

Amazon Earnings: Amazon is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings after market close Thursday.

The consensus earnings-per-share estimate is $9.62. The consensus revenue estimate is $104.65 billion.

Amazon issued first-quarter revenue guidance of $100-$106 billion during its fourth-quarter earnings report.

See Also: Will An Amazon Stock Split Be Delivered To Investors?

Price Action: Amazon was up 0.49% at $3,475.50 at last check Thursday afternoon.

(Photo courtesy of Amazon)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Why Tesla's Stock Is 'Stuck' Until One Of These Two Things Happens
Exclusive: Mohawk Group Holdings Rebrands As Aterian Inc.
Apple, Facebook Shares Both Get Boost From Solid Earnings, With Amazon Up Next
With Fed Meeting Out Of Way, Market Eyes Amazon, Facebook Earnings Due Later
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise; Apple Tops Q2 Estimates
Paysafe Forges Multi-Year Agreement With AWS To Become A Cloud-Based Provider
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AmazonEarnings News Stock Split

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com