Amazon: 'To Split Or Not To Split: That Is The Question' Says 'PreMarket Prep' Co-Host

A potential Amazon.com, Inc. stock split (NASDAQ: AMZN) was the topic of discussion Thursday on Benzinga's YouTube show, "PreMarket Prep."

"To split or not to split: that is the question," co-host Dennis Dick said.

Amazon is at a point where the earnings aren't going to matter, he said adding that split news, or lack thereof, is what is going to move the stock.

If the company announces a split, the stock is going to rip higher, Dick said.

If Amazon doesn't announce a split, he thinks the stock will go lower, even if the company reports solid earnings numbers.

A stock split could benefit the stock because of a potential Dow Jones Industrial Average inclusion, Dick said, although he doesn't think the e-commerce giant will announce a split when the company reports earnings later today.

Related Link: Could An Amazon Split Foreshadow Dow Jones Industrial Inclusion?

Amazon Earnings: Amazon is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings after market close Thursday.

The consensus earnings-per-share estimate is $9.62. The consensus revenue estimate is $104.65 billion.

Amazon issued first-quarter revenue guidance of $100-$106 billion during its fourth-quarter earnings report.

See Also: Will An Amazon Stock Split Be Delivered To Investors?

Price Action: Amazon was up 0.49% at $3,475.50 at last check Thursday afternoon.

(Photo courtesy of Amazon)