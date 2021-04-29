Clorox Earnings Preview

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, April 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Clorox's EPS to be near $1.47 on sales of $1.87 billion. In the same quarter last year, Clorox reported earnings per share of $1.89 on revenue of $1.78 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would have fallen 22.22%. Revenue would be up 4.88% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Clorox's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.77 2.32 1.98 1.67 EPS Actual 2.03 3.22 2.41 1.89 Revenue Estimate 1.75 B 1.75 B 1.86 B 1.71 B Revenue Actual 1.84 B 1.92 B 1.98 B 1.78 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Clorox is scheduled to hold the call at 13:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.