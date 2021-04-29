Newmont: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 85.00% year over year to $0.74, which missed the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $2,872,000,000 up by 11.27% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,260,000,000.

Guidance

Newmont hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3079740/2D57F80FC3C94212FDC3597AE9AFB06C

Technicals

52-week high: $72.22

Company's 52-week low was at $52.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.89%

Company Profile

Newmont is the world's largest gold producer. In 2020, the company produced 5.9 million attributable ounces of gold and over 1 million attributable gold equivalent ounces from the sale of byproducts. On a long-term basis, the company expects to produce 6.5 to 7 million ounces of annual gold production while driving all-in sustaining costs down to $800 per $900 per ounce. In comparison, 2020 AISC was $1,045 per ounce.