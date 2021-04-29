Newmont: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 85.00% year over year to $0.74, which missed the estimate of $0.79.
Revenue of $2,872,000,000 up by 11.27% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,260,000,000.
Guidance
Newmont hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 29, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3079740/2D57F80FC3C94212FDC3597AE9AFB06C
Technicals
52-week high: $72.22
Company's 52-week low was at $52.33
Price action over last quarter: Up 13.89%
Company Profile
Newmont is the world's largest gold producer. In 2020, the company produced 5.9 million attributable ounces of gold and over 1 million attributable gold equivalent ounces from the sale of byproducts. On a long-term basis, the company expects to produce 6.5 to 7 million ounces of annual gold production while driving all-in sustaining costs down to $800 per $900 per ounce. In comparison, 2020 AISC was $1,045 per ounce.
