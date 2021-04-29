Recap: Triton International Q1 Earnings

Shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) moved higher by 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 105.38% year over year to $1.91, which beat the estimate of $1.74.

Revenue of $346,743,000 rose by 7.86% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $350,840,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Triton International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c5m5anig

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $61.88

Company's 52-week low was at $25.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.63%

Company Overview

Triton International Ltd operates as a lessor of intermodal containers. It also leases chassis which are used for the transportation of containers. The operating segments are Equipment leasing and Equipment trading. It has a presence in Asia, Europe, America, Bermuda, and Other countries. The company leases equipment such as Dry freight, Refrigerated, Special, Chassis, and Tank containers. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Equipment leasing segment.