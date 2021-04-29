Recap: Comcast Q1 Earnings

Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.04% year over year to $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $27,205,000,000 up by 2.24% year over year, which beat the estimate of $26,720,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xvgenkp9

Price Action

52-week high: $58.59

52-week low: $34.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.45%

Company Profile

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, Internet access, and phone services to roughly 60 million U.S. homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About 55% of the homes in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC broadcast network, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. Sky, acquired in 2018, is the dominant television provider in the U.K. and has invested heavily in exclusive and proprietary content to build this position. The firm is also the largest pay-television provider in Italy and has a presence in Germany and Austria.