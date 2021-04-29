 Skip to main content

Northrop Grumman: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 27.57% over the past year to $6.57, which beat the estimate of $5.48.

Revenue of $9,157,000,000 rose by 6.23% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,530,000,000.

Guidance

Northrop Grumman raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $23.15-$23.65 to $24-$24.50 and sales forecast from $35.1B-$35.5B to $35.3B-$35.7B.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8bm8745g

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $352.12

52-week low: $282.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.06%

Company Overview

Northrop Grumman is a defense contractor that is diversified across short-cycle and long-cycle businesses. The firm's segments include aeronautics, mission systems, defense services, and space systems. The company's aerospace segment creates the fuselage for the massive F-35 program and produces various piloted and autonomous flight systems. Mission systems creates a variety of sensors and processors for defense hardware. The defense systems segment is a mix between a long-range missile manufacturer and a defense IT service provider. Finally, the company's space systems segment produces various space structures, sensors, and satellites.

 

