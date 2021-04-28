Recap: Align Tech Q1 Earnings

Shares of Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) rose after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 241.10% year over year to $2.49, which beat the estimate of $2.02.

Revenue of $894,771,000 higher by 62.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $816,130,000.

Guidance

Align Tech hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,700,000,000 and $3,900,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5q96cnig

Price Action

52-week high: $634.46

52-week low: $192.41

Price action over last quarter: down 0.28%

Company Overview

Align Technology is a medical (dental) device company primarily known for the Invisalign system, which is an alternative to traditional braces to correct a wide range of malocclusions. The company also manufactures intraoral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacture digital services to support the customization of these liners. Historically, only orthodontists serviced this product, but more recently the company has expanded its direct marketing efforts to include generalists (dentists) and consumers.