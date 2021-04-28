 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Enphase Energy's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Share:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) showed a loss in earnings since Q4, totaling $61.46 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 13.94% to $301.75 million during Q1. In Q4, Enphase Energy earned $79.79 million and total sales reached $264.84 million.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Enphase Energy's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Enphase Energy posted an ROCE of 0.08%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Enphase Energy, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Enphase Energy reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.56/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.44/share.

 

Related Articles (ENPH)

Is Enphase Energy's Stock A Buy After Issuing Lower Guidance?
25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
15 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
4 Clean Energy Stocks Set To Outperform Says Evercore ISI
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 20, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com