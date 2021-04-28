 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Enphase Energy's Stock A Buy After Issuing Lower Guidance?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 28, 2021 11:30am   Comments
Share:
Is Enphase Energy's Stock A Buy After Issuing Lower Guidance?

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) is trading lower on Wednesday after the company reported lower than expected second-quarter revenue guidance.

Enphase Energy is a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems.

What Happened: Enphase Energy reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The company reported EPS of 56 cents, beating the estimate of 44 cents. Revenue of $301.8 million beat the estimate of $292.04 million.

The company issued second-quarter revenue guidance of $300 million to $320 million, which came in lower than the expected $320.92 million.

Related Link: 4 Clean Energy Stocks Set To Outperform Says Evercore ISI

“Enphase Energy is one of the greatest performing stocks for the last five years. The problem here is that it’s become one of those high-multiple casualties where people say forget about it. I am a believer in Enphase Energy," Jim Cramer said on Tuesday's "Mad Money."

ENPH Price Action: The stock was trading down 14.2% at $146.83 at last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ENPH)

25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
15 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
4 Clean Energy Stocks Set To Outperform Says Evercore ISI
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 20, 2021
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Enphase Energy Mad MoneyEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com