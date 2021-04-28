 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Southwestern Energy's Earnings Outlook

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 11:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 29. Here is Benzinga's look at Southwestern Energy's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Southwestern Energy EPS will likely be near $0.23 while revenue will be around $850.51 million, according to analysts. Southwestern Energy earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.1 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $592.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 130.0%. Revenue would be up 43.67% on a year-over-year basis. Southwestern Energy's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.03 -0.03 0.06
EPS Actual 0.18 0.08 0 0.10
Revenue Estimate 701.11 M 582.65 M 560.84 M 625.77 M
Revenue Actual 779.00 M 527.00 M 410.00 M 592.00 M

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy were trading at $4.26 as of April 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Southwestern Energy is scheduled to hold the call at 10:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.

 

Related Articles (SWN)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2021
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Southwestern Energy's Stock is Trading Lower Today
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com