 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Discovery Stock Falls On Q1 Earnings Miss
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 10:47am   Comments
Share:
Discovery Stock Falls On Q1 Earnings Miss
  • Discovery Inc’s (NASDAQ: DISCA) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 4% year-on-year to $2.8 billion, beating analyst consensus of $2.77 billion.
  • Total U.S. Networks revenues rose 3% to $1.8 billion, and Total International Networks revenues increased 7% to $987 million. 
  • U.S. advertising revenues declined 4%, while distribution revenue rose 12%. International advertising revenue rose 16%, while distribution revenues were flat.
  • Discovery ended Q1 with 13 million global next-generation paying direct-to-consumer subscribers. “We now have 15M total paying direct-to-consumer subscribers across our global portfolio driven primarily by discovery+, having crossed 13M total paying direct-to-consumer subscribers at the end of March,” President and CEO David Zaslav said.
  • Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) declined 25% from a 19% decline in U.S. Networks OIDBA and a 21% decline in International OIDBA. Operating margin fell by 1,485 bps to 14.2%.
  • EPS declined 62% to $0.21, missing analyst estimate of $0.65.
  • The company generated $269 million in operating cash flow. It held $2 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Price action: DISCA shares traded lower by 5.82% at $36.74 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISCA)

Recap: Discovery Q1 Earnings
GameStop Squeeze: The Mother Of All Short Squeezes And Her Many Potential Offspring
GameStop, Chewy And More: These Are The Stocks Being Added To The Dave Portnoy-Backed ETF
A Look Into Discovery's Price Over Earnings
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com