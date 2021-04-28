Recap: Boeing Q1 Earnings
Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 10.00% year over year to ($1.53), which missed the estimate of ($1.16).
Revenue of $15,217,000,000 decreased by 10.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $15,020,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Boeing hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 28, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ba/mediaframe/44041/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $278.57
Company's 52-week low was at $113.89
Price action over last quarter: Up 23.06%
Company Overview
Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment generally produces about 60% of sales and two-thirds of operating profit, and it competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft ranging from 130 seats upwards. Boeing's defense, space & security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft and weaponry. The defense segment produces about 25% of sales and 13% of operating profit, respectively. Boeing's global services segment provides aftermarket servicing to commercial and military aircraft and produces about 15% of sales and 21% of operating profit.
