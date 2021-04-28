Recap: Entergy Q1 Earnings

Shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 28.95% year over year to $1.47, which beat the estimate of $1.21.

Revenue of $2,845,000,000 rose by 17.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,480,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.80 and $6.10.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2qoe36e5

Price Action

52-week high: $113.36

Company's 52-week low was at $85.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.01%

Company Overview

Entergy is an integrated utility with approximately 22 gigawatts of regulated utility-owned power generation capacity. It has shrunk its merchant generation business and plans to retire its remaining operating merchant nuclear unit in Michigan in 2022. Its five regulated integrated utilities generate and distribute electricity to about 3 million customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.