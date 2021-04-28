 Skip to main content

Oshkosh: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.40% year over year to $1.48, which beat the estimate of $1.15.

Revenue of $1,889,000,000 rose by 5.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,760,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.35 and $6.85.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $7,750,000,000 and $7,950,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.oshkoshcorp.com%2F&eventid=3105883&sessionid=1&key=B12A04B8AACC06D384E87DFE4487D3B5&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $126.16

Company's 52-week low was at $55.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.83%

Company Overview

Oshkosh is a leading maker of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms, a global leader. After winning the contract to make the Humvee replacement, the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, in 2015, Oshkosh became the largest supplier of light defense trucks to the U.S. military. The company reports four segments--access equipment (49% of revenue), defense (24%), fire and emergency (15%), commercial (12%)--and it generated $8.4 billion in revenue in 2019.

 

