Recap: Ternium Q1 Earnings

Shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5216.67% over the past year to $3.07, which beat the estimate of $2.31.

Revenue of $3,249,000,000 up by 43.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,010,000,000.

Guidance

Ternium hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ternium hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $41.75

Company's 52-week low was at $12.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.63%

Company Overview

Ternium SA is a flat steel producer operating in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States, and Central America. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers and steel processors or end-users. The company operates in two segments: Steel and Mining. In its steel segment, the company produces slabs, billets & round bars, hot-rolled coils & sheets, bars & stirrups, wire rods, steel pipes, and other products. The Mining segment sells iron ore as concentrates (fines) and pellets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the steel segment. Its geographical segments are Mexico, the Southern region, and Brazil & Other markets.