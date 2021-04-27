 Skip to main content

Recap: Horizon Tech Finance Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 4:46pm   Comments
Shares of Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.23% over the past year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $13,215,000 up by 30.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $11,750,000.

Guidance

Horizon Tech Finance hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Horizon Tech Finance hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $17.56

Company's 52-week low was at $8.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.02%

Company Overview

Horizon Technology Finance Corp is a specialty finance company. Its investment objective is to maximize its investment portfolio's total return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. It lends to and invests in development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services and sustainability industries.

 

