Recap: First Interstate BancSys Q1 Earnings

Shares of First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 84.44% year over year to $0.83, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $158,800,000 declined by 4.80% year over year, which missed the estimate of $160,290,000.

Outlook

First Interstate BancSys hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $51.24

52-week low: $26.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.88%

Company Description

First Interstate BancSystem Inc is a financial holding company. It is the parent company of First Interstate Bank, a community bank offering a range of internet, mobile and other banking and financial services throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. It delivers a range of financial products and services to both retail and commercial customers in industries like agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, mining, professional services, retail, tourism, and wholesale trade. In addition to the banking offices, it also offers Internet and mobile banking services. It generates a majority of income from interest charged on loans, and interest and dividends earned on investments.