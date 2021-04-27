 Skip to main content

NCR: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 4:37pm   Comments
Shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 64.52% over the past year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $1,544,000,000 up by 2.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,540,000,000.

Looking Ahead

NCR hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.ncr.com/events/event-details/q1-2021-ncr-corporation-earnings-conference-call

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $42.35

52-week low: $15.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.68%

Company Overview

NCR Corp designs and services automated systems that streamline interactions between businesses and consumers. The company is the largest global vendor of ATMs and also sells point-of-sale terminals and self-service check-out systems for retail stores, and self-check-in kiosks for airlines and hotels. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from overseas.

 

