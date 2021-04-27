Pete Najarian Looks For Growth In Microsoft Azure Heading Into Earnings

Pete Najarian expects Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to continue to show growth in its cloud computing service Azure.

Speaking Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report," Najarian said he expects Microsoft to report another strong quarter as the company continues to grow into its price-to-earnings ratio quarter after quarter.

Microsoft continues to take cloud computing market share, Najarian said.

The leadership team at Microsoft continues to execute, he said, adding that he will be holding his current position through the report.

Earnings: Microsoft is set to report earnings after the close. Average analyst estimates are calling for earnings per share of $1.78.

Microsoft has traded as high as $262.44 and as low as $169.39 over a 52-week period. The stock was down 0.17% at $261.10 at last check Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of Microsoft.