Pete Najarian Looks For Growth In Microsoft Azure Heading Into Earnings
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2021 1:26pm   Comments
Pete Najarian expects Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to continue to show growth in its cloud computing service Azure.

Speaking Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report," Najarian said he expects Microsoft to report another strong quarter as the company continues to grow into its price-to-earnings ratio quarter after quarter.

Microsoft continues to take cloud computing market share, Najarian said.

The leadership team at Microsoft continues to execute, he said, adding that he will be holding his current position through the report. 

Related Link: Tech Time: Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet Reporting After Close Today

Earnings: Microsoft is set to report earnings after the close. Average analyst estimates are calling for earnings per share of $1.78. 

Microsoft has traded as high as $262.44 and as low as $169.39 over a 52-week period. The stock was down 0.17% at $261.10 at last check Tuesday. 

Photo courtesy of Microsoft.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

