 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 10:42am   Comments
Share:

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

  1. O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) - P/E: 10.0
  2. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) - P/E: 4.34
  3. Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) - P/E: 8.29
  4. Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) - P/E: 6.84
  5. Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) - P/E: 6.76

This quarter, O-I Glass experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.41 in Q3 and is now 0.4. O-I Glass does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Qurate Retail saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.57 in Q3 to 1.59 now. Qurate Retail does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Academy Sports saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.91 in Q3 to 1.09 now. Academy Sports does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Big 5 Sporting Goods reported earnings per share at 0.83, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 1.31. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.05%, which has decreased by 0.96% from 5.01% in the previous quarter.

Lakeland Industries's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.96, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.14. Lakeland Industries does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (ASO + BGFV)

Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week 4/22
Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week
8 Stocks With The Highest Short Percent Of Float
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com