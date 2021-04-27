5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) - P/E: 7.62 Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) - P/E: 4.89 Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) - P/E: 9.95 China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) - P/E: 4.37 SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) - P/E: 9.48

This quarter, WidePoint experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.13 in Q3 and is now 0.96. WidePoint does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Cheetah Mobile reported earnings per share at 0.07, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.27. Cheetah Mobile does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Eltek reported earnings per share at 0.16, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.14. Eltek does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, China Index Holdings reported earnings per share at 0.15, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.12. China Index Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

SunPower saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.04 in Q3 to 0.14 now. SunPower does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.