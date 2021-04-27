 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Armstrong World: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) decreased 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 23.64% over the past year to $0.84, which missed the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $251,900,000 rose by 1.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $241,830,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/im32oizh

Price Action

52-week high: $101.68

Company's 52-week low was at $57.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.77%

Company Overview

Armstrong World Industries manufactures and sells fiber and metal ceiling systems and complementary ceiling products to the residential, commercial, and institutional construction and remodeling industries. The company also operates a joint venture that manufactures ceiling grid suspension systems. Armstrong's reportable segments include mineral fiber and architectural specialties. It generates maximum revenue from the mineral fiber segment. The company has a presence in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

 

Related Articles (AWI)

Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
Understanding Armstrong World Indus's Ex-Dividend Date
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com