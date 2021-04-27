Armstrong World: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) decreased 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 23.64% over the past year to $0.84, which missed the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $251,900,000 rose by 1.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $241,830,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/im32oizh

Price Action

52-week high: $101.68

Company's 52-week low was at $57.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.77%

Company Overview

Armstrong World Industries manufactures and sells fiber and metal ceiling systems and complementary ceiling products to the residential, commercial, and institutional construction and remodeling industries. The company also operates a joint venture that manufactures ceiling grid suspension systems. Armstrong's reportable segments include mineral fiber and architectural specialties. It generates maximum revenue from the mineral fiber segment. The company has a presence in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.