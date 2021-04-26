PotlatchDeltic: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 781.82% year over year to $1.94, which beat the estimate of $1.76.

Revenue of $354,193,000 rose by 69.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $339,050,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PotlatchDeltic hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $62.49

Company's 52-week low was at $29.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.22%

Company Description

PotlatchDeltic is a REIT that owns and manages forestland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota, and Mississippi. Potlach operates in three segments. The timberlands segment covers the planting and harvesting of trees, as well as the construction and maintenance of roads. The wood products segment manufactures and distributes lumber, plywood, and other wood products. The real estate segment covers the sales generated from company-owned timberlands, as well as the commercial and residential properties. The timberlands and the wood product segments combined drive the majority of the company's revenue.