Recap: Trxade Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 500.00% over the past year to ($0.08), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $3,053,000 higher by 38.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,190,000.

Outlook

Trxade Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Trxade Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144243

Technicals

52-week high: $8.25

52-week low: $4.02

Price action over last quarter: down 2.11%

Company Profile

Trxade Group Inc is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 11,800+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. Its operating segments are Trxade, Inc., Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC, Integra Pharma, LLC and Other.