5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) - P/E: 9.31 Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) - P/E: 9.19 SunLink Health Systems (AMEX:SSY) - P/E: 6.41 Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) - P/E: 9.08 Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) - P/E: 7.81

Amneal Pharmaceuticals's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.14, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Coherus BioSciences experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.47 in Q3 and is now 0.23. Coherus BioSciences does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

SunLink Health Systems has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.46, which has increased by 1250.0% compared to Q1, which was -0.04. SunLink Health Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Cooper Companies reported earnings per share at 3.17, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 3.16. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.02%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 0.02% in the previous quarter.

Global Cord Blood has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.15, which has decreased by 6.25% compared to Q2, which was 0.16. Global Cord Blood does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.