 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intel Stock Investors Pull Back: Technical Levels To Watch
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 23, 2021 11:26am   Comments
Share:
Intel Stock Investors Pull Back: Technical Levels To Watch

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) gapped down Friday morning in the wake of the chipmaker's first-quarter report.

Intel also issued second-quarter EPS guidelines that undershot Street estimates.

The stock was down 6.27% at $58.64 at last check Friday. 

Intel's CEO said Thursday that the global semiconductor chip supply shortage could stretch two more years. Below is a technical analysis of the chart.

intcdaily4-23-21.png

Intel Daily Chart Analysis

  • Intel looks to be trading in a channel and has seen sideways movement throughout the past year.
  • The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green) and above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is most likely facing a period of consolidation.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as a resistance level and the 200-day moving average may hold as support in the future.

Key Intel Stock Levels To Watch

  • The stock has been trading sideways throughout the year and is trading in a channel between the price levels of $44 and $68.
  • The stock price will most likely not make any sudden movements while trading in the channel until a news catalyst pushes the price.
  • If the price is able to cross one of the potential support or resistance lines, then it may see a stronger move in that same direction.

What’s Next For Intel?

Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock find a base and begin to form higher lows. If higher lows can be built and the price can cross above the $68 level with consolidation, the price could see a stronger push to the bullish side.

Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fall and break below the $44 support line. With some consolidation below this line, the price could see a strong dropoff.

Intel Corp. is the top holding in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) and iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (NASDAQ: VLUE) and a top five holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors ETF (NYSE: USD).

Photo courtesy of Intel. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

Here's Why AMD And Marathon Oil Are Moving Today
Intel, American Express, Honeywell All Under Pressure After Earnings, But Snap Rebounds
Understanding Intel's Unusual Options Activity
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Short Ideas Technicals Movers Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com