Intel: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) fell after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 4.14% over the past year to $1.39, which beat the estimate of $1.15.

Revenue of $19,673,000,000 decreased by 0.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $17,860,000,000.

Guidance

Intel Raises FY21 Adj. Sales Guidance To $72.5B

Intel Sees FY21 Adj. EPS Guidance $4.60 vs $4.58 Estimate

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dy5cm4sh

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $68.49

52-week low: $43.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.53%

Company Profile

Intel is the world's largest chipmaker. It designs and manufactures microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors. It was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing, though the firm has recently faced manufacturing delays. While Intel's server processor business has benefited from the shift to the cloud, the firm has also been expanding into new adjacencies as the personal computer market has stagnated. These include areas such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and automotive. Intel has been active on the merger and acquisitions front, acquiring Altera, Mobileye, and Habana Labs in order to bolster these efforts in non-PC arenas.