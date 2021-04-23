SS&C Technologies Hldgs's Earnings Outlook

SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, April 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect SS&C Technologies Hldgs's EPS to be near $1.1 on sales of $1.19 billion. In the same quarter last year, SS&C Technologies Hldgs reported EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $1.18 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 6.8%. Sales would be up 1.02% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the SS&C Technologies Hldgs's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.05 0.98 0.91 0.96 EPS Actual 1.13 1.10 1.04 1.03 Revenue Estimate 1.16 B 1.13 B 1.11 B 1.17 B Revenue Actual 1.21 B 1.16 B 1.14 B 1.18 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of SS&C Technologies Hldgs are up 36.55%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SS&C Technologies Hldgs is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.