5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) - P/E: 9.87 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) - P/E: 9.35 Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) - P/E: 5.87 Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) - P/E: 8.12 Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) - P/E: 3.3

Most recently, Tattooed Chef reported earnings per share at -0.01, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at -1.12. Tattooed Chef does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

SpartanNash saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.7 in Q3 to 0.43 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.22%, which has increased by 0.04% from 4.18% in the previous quarter.

Ingles Markets's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 2.66, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.99. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.03%, which has decreased by 0.59% from last quarter's yield of 1.62%.

Alico has reported Q1 earnings per share at -0.23, which has increased by 45.24% compared to Q4, which was -0.42. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.31%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.31% last quarter.

Seneca Foods has reported Q3 earnings per share at 7.9, which has increased by 301.02% compared to Q2, which was 1.97. Seneca Foods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.