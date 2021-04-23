 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 9:41am   Comments
Share:

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) - P/E: 9.87
  2. SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) - P/E: 9.35
  3. Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) - P/E: 5.87
  4. Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) - P/E: 8.12
  5. Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) - P/E: 3.3

Most recently, Tattooed Chef reported earnings per share at -0.01, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at -1.12. Tattooed Chef does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

SpartanNash saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.7 in Q3 to 0.43 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.22%, which has increased by 0.04% from 4.18% in the previous quarter.

Ingles Markets's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 2.66, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.99. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.03%, which has decreased by 0.59% from last quarter's yield of 1.62%.

Alico has reported Q1 earnings per share at -0.23, which has increased by 45.24% compared to Q4, which was -0.42. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.31%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.31% last quarter.

Seneca Foods has reported Q3 earnings per share at 7.9, which has increased by 301.02% compared to Q2, which was 1.97. Seneca Foods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (ALCO + IMKTA)

Understanding Ingles Markets's Ex-Dividend Date
A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com